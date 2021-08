Yesterday, Governor Eric Holcomb signed two Executive Orders. In the first Executive Order 21-22, Holcomb renewed the public health emergency for 30 days. It is set to expire on Sept. 30, 2021.

In the second Executive Order, which extends the Executive Order specific to COVID-19 through Sept. 1. The short-term extension will allow for ongoing conversations with healthcare stakeholders to evaluate pertinent information that supports hospitals during the current COVID surge.