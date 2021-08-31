As part of the College Football Playoff (CFP) Foundation’s Extra Yard for Teachers Week, Hoosier teachers are invited to visit an Indiana state park, reservoir or state forest for free on Sunday, Sept. 12. Through a partnership between the Indiana Department of Education (IDOE), Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR), the 2022 CFP Indianapolis Host Committee, and the CFP Foundation, one-time free admission is available to any DNR property on Sept. 12 when educators present their school ID. In addition, IDOE and CFP will host special recognition events for teachers on that day at five state parks across Indiana, including at Indiana Dunes State Park. These events will include food, music, activities and resources for teachers and their families. These events are a lead-in to the 2022 CFP National Championship, which will take place in Indianapolis on Monday, January 10, 2022.

In addition to free state park admission, IDOE is partnering with the Indianapolis Host Committee and CFP Foundation to celebrate Indiana’s educators with a range of statewide events, including:

-Extra Yard for Teachers Week: Throughout this annual week-long celebration from Sept. 10-18, the Indiana college football community will let teachers know they are valued, respected and needed through teacher appreciation events, experiences and giveaways.

-Who Is Your Indiana Teacher of the Year?: As part of Extra Yard for Teachers Week, this social media campaign will encourage Indiana residents to recognize teachers they admire by nominating them with the #INTOY21 social media hashtag, as well as by submitting an online form. Nominated teachers will receive prizes and recognition.

-Tailgate Tour: This fall, the Indianapolis Host Committee will travel to high school football games across the state to cheer on teachers and coaches through the inaugural Indiana Tailgate Tour. The Tailgate Tour began Friday, Aug. 20 and will continue through the middle of October. The tour will include prizes, games, and opportunities for communities to recognize teachers.

For more information, visit IndyFootball2022.com.