There will be overnight lane closures on eastbound I-80/94 between mile marker 2.2 to 5.4 from approximately 8 p.m. tonight (Wednesday), until 5 a.m. on Thursday.

One right lane will be closed beginning at 8 p.m., and two right lanes will be closed after 10 p.m. These lane closures will be in place to change the current work zone lane configuration on I-80/94 at State Road 912/Cline Ave. Starting Thursday morning, the four lanes of eastbound traffic will be shifted to the left with construction work occurring on the right. The furthest left lane will continue to utilize the chute lane using the crossover in the median shoulder of westbound traffic. The other three lanes will utilize the eastbound median shoulder, passing lane and middle lane while construction takes place on the outside shoulder and driving lane. Westbound traffic will remain in its current configuration.

This is phase five of a bridge deck overlay and repair project that will be ongoing through October.