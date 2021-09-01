Eighteen organizations will receive grants from NIPSCO to help fund their safety education and training projects throughout N orthern Indiana. This year, NIPSCO has granted a total of $ 63 ,000. Over the past four years since this grant program was initiated, a total of 62 projects were funded, totaling $ 213 ,000 in grant donations that positively impact safety education and programming within the NIPSCO’s service territory.

This year’s recipients include:

American Red Cross – Northeast Chapter , Disaster Preparedness & Relief, serving Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Huntington, Kosciusko, LaGrange, Miami, Noble, Steuben, Wabash, Wells, and Whitley Counties in NIPSCO service area

American Red Cross – Northwest Chapter , Disaster Preparedness & Relief, serving Lake, Porter, LaPorte, St. Joseph, Elkhart, Marshall, Starke, Jasper, Newton, Pulaski, Fulton, White, Cass, Carroll, Benton, and Warren Counties in NIPSCO service area

District 1 Fire Training Council , Ben’s Blue Bags Autism Awareness Training

Dunebrook, Inc. , Safe, Smarter Teens Safety Education

Elkhart County Safe Kids , Child Passenger Safety Consultation Program

Griffith Police Department , Too Good for Drugs Graduation

Hammond Fire Department , 2021 Fi re Safety Community Outreach Program

Hobart Fire Department , Fire Safety Education

Huntington Township Fire Department , Natural Gas Safety Preparedness

La Porte County Sheriff’s Office , Unmanned Aerial Systems Program

MSD of Boone Twp. School Corporation , CPR/Stop the Bleed Training Program

Pines Fire Department , Safety Monitoring Program

Porter Volunteer Firefighters Inc ., Lifesaving AEDs

Purdue University Northwest , PNW CERT Program

Rensselaer Fire Department , Emergency Training Center Materials

Richland Township Volunteer Fire Department , Firefighter Safety Preparedness

Tri – Town Safety Village , Keeping the Children Safe Program

Wheatfield Volunteer Fire Department , Fire Safety Awareness

“At NIPSCO, our primary focus is to safely deliver reliable energy services to our customers, and we have a relentless focus on keeping our customers, communities and employees safe in everything we do,” said Mike Hooper, NIPSCO President. “We always look to add layers of protection wherever

possible, and programs like these are exactly the kind we want t o support in their pursuit of enhanced public safety.” ​

Information on the annual NIPSCO public safety grant opportunity is shared with communities throughout the company’s 32 – county service area. A selection committee comprised of several NIPSCO departments reviews applications against a set of criteria and chooses grant recipients each

year. NIPSCO’s goal is to support important safety initiatives as well as consider geographical areas so as many communities as possible are assisted.

“NIPSCO’s fourth year offering this program led to many outstanding applications received, and we are impressed with how organizations are prioritizing safety and educational projects during these challenging times caused by the pandemic,” said Karen McLean, NIPSCO public affairs and economic development manager. “Public safety education and training are very important to us at NIPSCO, and we are excited to assist these organizations in their missions.”

For more information visit NIPSCO.com/SafetyGrant.