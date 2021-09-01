Music director of the La Porte County Symphony Orchestra, Carolyn Watson, has been nominated for one of Australia’s prestigious “Advance Awards”. The 2021 Advance Awards are presented in categories such as the arts, emerging leaders, education and research, life sciences, technology and social impact. Now in its 10th year, the Advance Awards celebrate the works of Australians who are making an extraordinary impact on the global stage.

The 2021 Advance Awards will be presented on September 8 during a virtual ceremony emanating from Australia. More information about the 2021 Advance Awards and Dr. Watson’s nomination can be found at www.advance.org .