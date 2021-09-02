Today La Porte County was designated ORANGE by the Indiana Department Health based on the county’s 7 day average of COVID-19 positive cases and rate of cases per 100,000. Being mindful and proactive in protecting our citizens of all ages, La Porte County Health Department strongly recommends following the CDC’s guidance of wearing a mask while in public indoor spaces.

•Wear a mask in public indoor settings if you are in an area of substantial or high transmission. Fully vaccinated people might choose to mask regardless of the level of transmission, particularly if they or someone in their household is immunocompromised or at increased risk for severe disease, or if someone in their household is unvaccinated.

•Get tested if experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.

•If you came into close contact with someone with COVID-19 get tested 3-5 days after the date of your exposure and wear a mask in public indoor settings for 14 days after exposure or until you receive a negative test result.

•Isolate if you have tested positive for COVID-19 in the prior 10 days or are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.

•Recommend masking for all teachers, staff, students and visitors to schools, regardless of vaccination status.

Please consider vaccination as a means of protecting yourself and others. Vaccination is safe and effective at reducing disease, death, and hospitalization. You can find videos regarding vaccination myths at www.ourshotlpc.com.

To find a COVID-19 testing site or vaccination clinic visit www.coronavirus.in.gov or dial 211.

The La Porte County Health Vaccination clinic is located in La Porte at 1007 Lincolnway (old LaPorte Hospital site). Clinic hours are Monday and Wednesday 8 am – 6 pm and Saturdays 8 am – 12 pm. No appointment is necessary; however, you can secure an appointment by visiting

www.coronavirus.in.gov, calling 211, or calling the health department at 219-326-6808 ext 7101.

The La Porte County Health Department COVID-19 testing site is located in our Michigan City office at 302 W 8th ST. The hours of our testing site are Monday, Wednesday, Friday 9 am-7pm and Tuesday, Thursday 9 am-5 pm. No appointment is necessary; however, you can secure an appointment by visiting www.coronavirus.in.gov, calling 211, or calling the health department at 219-851-1939.