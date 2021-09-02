When Visit Indiana launched its summer road trips website, VisitIndiana.com visitors had a chance to decide on their favorite summer spot. The Indiana Destination Development Corporation compiled 50 of the top summer activities across the state for voters to consider, and The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo earned the top spot. The Indianapolis Zoo came in second, followed by Washington Park in Michigan City, which is home to Washington Park Zoo and the East Lighthouse.

“There are so many beautiful places to explore in the Hoosier State, including our wonderful zoos,” said Lt Gov. Suzanne Crouch. “This is the perfect time of year to get out and explore what our great state has to offer.”

A recent TripAdvisor survey shows 31% of Americans have plans to travel over the Labor Day holiday. It also found that 22% are still undecided.

“If you’re still one of the undecided travelers, the Visit Indiana road trips website features 22 different road trips throughout the state,” said Elaine Bedel, IDDC’s Secretary and CEO. “It is a planning tool where you can browse suggested road trips specific to a city, county or region.”

To see the list of what Hoosiers voted as the must-see, must-do summer bucket list items, go to VisitIndiana.com.