The City of Portage’s Redevelopment Commission has approved moving forward with the purchase of the former Portage Little League fields. The 7.84-acre complex is located in the city’s downtown, north of Central Avenue and just west of Founders Square. The city says the property became available after the Portage Little League disbanded earlier this year and the property reverted to the ownership of Indiana Little League District 1.

The city also says the commission will move forward with the due diligence phase of the purchase. The cost of the property is $750,000 and is being funded through the Redevelopment Commission’s allocation area funds.