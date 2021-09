Valparaiso Mayor Matt Murphy and Police Chief Jeff Balon recently shared details about a new Golf Cart Ordinance. To see the map of streets for golf carts, visit tinyurl.com/ValpoCartMap and the full ordinance is available at tinyurl.com/ValpoCarts.

A video about the ordinance with Murphy and Balon has been posted to the Valpo Now Facebook page. To register a golf cart, call the Valparaiso Police Department from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm.