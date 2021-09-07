Tuesday, Michigan City Mayor Duane Parry issued an Executive Order implementing measures attempting to reduce the spread of the recent surge of COVID-19. This order is now in effect and will continue until further notice.

This order includes but is not limited to:

All Michigan City Government buildings be open to the general public by appointment only

With the exception of the Water Department, Sanitation Department and Port Authority, all Michigan City Boards and Commissions to meet by

virtual means with no in-person meetings.

All public meetings will be conducted via ZOOM and will be live streamed via Facebook for allowing public input and comment.

City business will continue to be transacted. Employees will continue to work and answer phones and emails. Meetings with members of the public will be by appointment only. Please call or email the specific department if you need to meet with a staff member.

This move is to protect City employees’ health and safety, as well as that of the public.

Mayor Parry urges members of the public to take the recent surge of the virus seriously and follow the guidelines laid out by the CDC and State of Indiana. Masks, social distancing, good hygiene and avoiding crowds and groups is key to protecting the community’s health and economy.

The full order can be seen on the City of Michigan City website.