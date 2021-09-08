Multiple Beach Hazards Statements are in effect for our area. High wave action, strong currents, and dangerous swimming conditions expected. Piers will be heavily swamped by waves.

For La Porte and Berrien counties these hazards run through Wednesday evening.

For Porter County the hazards run through Wednesday afternoon.

Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers.Waves 3 to 6 feet tonight into Wednesday evening. Moderate swim risk conditions will linger Wednesday night into Thursday.

The National Weather Service is telling the public to remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions and to not venture out onto piers, jetties, breakwalls, or other shoreline structures. Swimming conditions will be life threatening, especially for inexperienced swimmers.