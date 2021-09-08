Dunes Arts Foundation has named Steve Scott as Artistic Director. Scott has directed four Dunes Summer Theatre productions, including this season’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” and “Cabaret at the Gardens.”

Scott is an artistic associate at Chicago’s Goodman Theatre, where he was an award-winning producer for 30 years before retiring in 2017. He takes over the Artistic Director position left by Tito Sanchez-Williams, who is pursuing a full-time teaching career. Scott is a member of the DAF Board of Directors and chairs the Theatre Management, Programming and Technology committee. He has begun programming discussions for the 2022 season, with plans to produce two musicals, a comedy and a cabaret night.

The Arts Foundation also named their board members. Elise Kermani, DAF managing director, says three accomplished professionals joined the Board of Directors in August and will bring valuable expertise to help the nonprofit organization grow.

Dale Cooper is a Michigan City native and the Community Relations Manager for the LaPorte County Convention and Visitors Bureau. She is an artist and serves on the board of the Lubeznik Center for the Arts and the Michigan City Public Arts Commission.

Jodie Taub Pineless grew up in Michigan City and participated in Dunes Summer Theatre youth classes with founder Nora MacAlvay. Taub was a founding cast member of the Northbrook Performing Arts Theatre, director at South Park Family Theatre and founder of Starland Theatre, a Chicago children’s theatre company. Jodie will be leading a Dunes Summer Theatre alumni relations program.

Lisa Torgerson has extensive experience in fundraising for arts organizations in Chicago. She has been a member of the DAF Development Committee and will lead a multi-faceted fundraising program for the nonprofit organization.

Dunes Arts Foundation is celebrating 70 years as a premier performing and fine arts nonprofit organization. DAF operates Dunes Summer Theatre, where generations of audiences have been entertained and countless children have explored talents at theatre and fine arts camps.

For more information on dunesArts, visit www.dunesARTS.org.