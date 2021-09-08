The Michigan City Parks & Recreation Department has received a donation from the Michigan City Historical Society that will go towards the restoration of the Historic Washington Park Bandstand. The department hopes this will spark an interest by other community minded organizations to join this project to raise the funds needed to preserve this icon of Michigan City history.

The original Bandstand, donated by John H. Barker in the 1890’s was destroyed by fire in 1911. The current structure was designed by City Engineer H. M. Miles and dedicated on July 6, 1911. This Bandstand was the home of the Michigan City Municipal Band which played weekly summer concerts under its stately dome for 70 years until a new amphitheater was constructed in 1978. The old Bandstand was added to the National Register of Historic Places on June 26, 1991.

In 1972 local Marquette Chapter or the Questers donated $150,000.00 for maintenance and preservation of the old Bandstand and the Michigan City Historical Society says that the old icon is in need of funds for much needed repair and maintenance. In a report entitled WASHINGTON PARK 1911 BANDSTAND PRESERVATION PROJECT, the parameters of the project are set forth and include; replacement of the electrical system and lighting with LED technology, tuck pointing brick foundation walls, replacement of steel column roof bracing, painting and restoration of stairway railing among other items.

