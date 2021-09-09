Indiana officials are seeking responses to a survey from unpaid caregivers for people 55 and older. They say it will help them better address caregivers’ unmet needs, especially after the pandemic highlighted nationwide workforce shortages and high turnover in the direct-care industry. Darcy Tower, director of consumer success, strategy and operations, Family and Social Services Administration Division of Aging hopes the survey will help Indiana better meet those needs. She says if you are a family member, friend, neighbor or community volunteer providing care, companionship, transportation or financial or medical help to somebody 55 or older without the expectation of pay, her agency wants to hear from you, either at 800-258-7691 or at survey.indiana.edu/caregiver/volunteer.