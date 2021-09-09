The Portage Township YMCA will host it’s 21st Annual Turkey Trot on November 25. The Turkey Trot is a competitive and professionally timed 5K walk or run with a Free Kids 1K Fun Run. Races begin at 8:00 AM Thanksgiving morning and typically wrap-up with race awards by 11:00 AM. Registration for the race can be found online only, at www.runsignup.com. Race registrations through November 7, 2021, will be guaranteed a long-sleeve commemorative shirt and finisher medal.

Despite the ongoing pandemic, in 2020, the Portage Township YMCA was able to host its annual event, but it looked quite different than it had in years past. “We had big plans for our 20th anniversary, but for the safety of everyone involved, we had to do staggered start times and we were unable to hold an in-person awards ceremony. It was still an amazing event and we are so thankful to everyone that participated. For our 21st though, we want to bring back the fun!”, said Shannon Burhans, CEO. This year, the Y plans to return the event to as normal as possible provided local, state and federal guidance permit them to do so.

“It took a lot of out-of-the-box thinking”, said Britney Mendoza, Healthy Living Coordinator for the Y, “but we got it done. This year should be a breeze in the park for us and I am excited to bring back the tradition!” The Turkey Trot has become a staple in the Portage, Indiana community with racers coming from all over the region to participate for one cause. Proceeds from the race support the Portage Township YMCA’s Annual Support Campaign that is used to scholarship families of all types and make membership and programming affordable for all.

Aside from being a “gym,” the Portage Township Y also offers before and after school child care, preschool, free food program year-round, cooking classes, and soon, a blood pressure self-monitoring class in addition to other programming. As an added bonus, Turkey Trot race participants ages 4+ can add-on one of two Trot Squad Training Groups. Each group will meet weekly on Saturday mornings beginning in October.

For sponsorship opportunities, contact BMendoza@ymcaofportage.org. To learn more about the Portage Township YMCA and to register for the 21st Annual Turkey Trot, visit www.ymcaofportage.org.