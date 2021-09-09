The City of Valparaiso has awarded 50 Valparaiso businesses with Valparaiso Invests in Business (VIB) grants in an innovative program to support businesses with the added expenses they have incurred to maintain their workforce during the pandemic.

The Valpo Invests in Business (VIB) grant was designed to help businesses maintain operations and retain their workforce, with a priority for low- to moderate-income jobs. The City worked to create this program by securing a grant through the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs (OCRA) with additional support from the Valparaiso Redevelopment Commission.

The City received more than 60 applications for VIB grants and awarded the 50 grants based on application criteria. Grants ranged from $2,800 to $10,000. Recipients have been notified of their awards and checks will be distributed within the coming weeks. Additional information can be found on the City of Valparaiso website.