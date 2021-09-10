The City of Valparaiso is preparing to begin an ambitious multi-mile project that will improve more than four miles of the city’s most traveled roadways, including Roosevelt Road, Calumet Avenue and Morgan Boulevard. The roadways to be improved are Calumet Avenue from Morgan to Bullseye Lake, Roosevelt Road from LaPorte to Calumet and Morgan Boulevard from Lincolnway to Calumet. Work will include structural resurfacing that will substantially extend the life of the roadway, plus pavement markings, curb repairs, sidewalk repairs along the roadway, including ADA ramps to improve accessibility. While preliminary work has begun, the full project will launch after Popcorn Festival on Sept. 11, with substantial completion by Thanksgiving.

To minimize disruption for motorists as well as neighboring residents and businesses, the plan calls for much of the work to take place in overnight hours. The multi-mile project is a $2.6 million investment in the city, supported by a $1 million Community Crossing grant.

In addition to the multi-mile project, the City of Valparaiso will also complete improvements to areas of the city that matter most to residents, including neighborhood streets, alleys and sidewalks.

The neighborhood streets to be improved in 2021 include: