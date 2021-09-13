Anish Chopra, M.D., an interventional gastroenterologist with Northwest Medical Group, has introduced advanced gastroenterology services to benefit higher acuity patients who have challenging gastrointestinal (GI) conditions. Dr. Chopra completed an advanced interventional endoscopy fellowship at the University of Kentucky College of Medicine where he gained experience performing procedures such as diagnostic and therapeutic endoscopic ultrasound (EUS) including non-surgical endoscopic biliary access. Procedures like this have revolutionized the management of many gastroenterology diseases and are now available at Northwest Health.

Some examples of Dr. Chopra’s expertise include his utilization of a cholangioscope during endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP) to visually inspect the liver ducts in patients with obstruction due to large gallstones or tumors. This procedure allows not only higher resolution imaging for accurate diagnostic evaluation but also provides simultaneous targeted endoscopic treatment. Dr. Chopra also performs Barrett’s esophageal ablation procedures. Barrett’s esophagus is a condition in which the flat pink lining of the esophagus (food pipe) becomes damaged by acid reflux. If those cells are left untreated, this precancerous condition can lead to esophageal cancer. Clinical trials have shown ablation to be a safe and effective treatment that reduces the progression to esophageal cancer. He has performed several successful endoscopic ablations and patients were discharged the same day.

Since his arrival at Northwest Health, Dr. Chopra has also collaborated with the general surgery team to perform a successful Whipple procedure for a patient with pancreatic cancer. A Whipple procedure is an operation to remove the tumor from the head of the pancreas that gives a curative chance to patients with pancreatic cancer.

Dr. Chopra’s office is located at Northwest Medical Group – Gastroenterology at 2206 Roosevelt Road in Valparaiso. To make an appointment patients may call 219-464-9507.