A traffic closure in the area of Evans Avenue and Silhavy Road. The closure is allowing for the improvement of the area, to include additional traffic lanes, a new signal, as well as updated curbs, drains and underground pipes. The closure is scheduled to end on Oct. 15.

Valparaiso Police said, “During this time, the traffic pattern will change, causing a need for alternate routes to be taken and necessary travel in the area to be done with caution.”

Police say westbound traffic on Evans Avenue from Silhavy Road will not be changed at this time.

Local businesses will remain open and have modified access during the project. Valparaiso Police are asking that all placed signage, detour patterns, and proper traffic etiquette be followed, to include refraining from using local parking lots as “traffic roadways.” Barricades have been placed to limit access and all traffic laws will be monitored in the area during construction.

