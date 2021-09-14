The La Porte County Sheriff’s Office says that deputies are receiving a number of complaints from bus drivers, who are out on their routes, regarding motorists who are disregarding extended stop-arms.

The Sheriff’s Office says that on Monday morning along US 35, a vehicle traveling ahead of a bus had blown through this extended stop-arm, while posting a picture of the incident to their Facebook page.

The Sheriff’s Office said that since this portion of US 35 is a multi-lane undivided roadway with no median or barrier, all lanes of traffic must stop for buses as they load or unload children.