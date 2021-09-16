Lubeznik Center for the Arts, one of 278 nonprofit organizations throughout the state of Indiana, has been awarded American Rescue Plan Act funds through the Indiana Arts Commission (IAC). Each organization received $3,000 through the program.

The grants were distributed through IAC’s Arts Recovery Program with American Rescue Plan Act funds directly from the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) with additional NEA funds through Arts Midwest, Indiana’s regional partner.

LCA says that grant funding from organizations such as IAC and donations from corporations and private individuals, as well as member subscriptions, allows the organization to continue its mission to integrate art, education and community to provide access to compelling exhibitions and programs that explore contemporary ideas.

