On the South Shore Line, due to 43rd Street bridge work taking place on Sept. 18 and 19, passengers on westbound train 510 (arriving @ Millennium Station @ 11:43p) and eastbound train 601 (departing Millennium @ 12:45a) will be bused between Metra’s 51st/53rd St. Station and Millennium Station Saturday night into Sunday.

Train 510 and train 601 will not serve Van Buren Street, Museum Campus/11th Street or McCormick Place stations beginning 11:30 p.m. on Saturday and continuing until Sunday morning at 6:00 a.m. Passengers seeking to board/detrain at these stations on train 510 or train 601 are advised to utilize 57th Street or Millennium Station.

Additional details can be found on MySouthShoreLine.com