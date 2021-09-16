The 16th Annual Hoosier Star competition was held on Saturday, September 11 at La Porte’s Civic Auditorium. Ten youth and adult finalists from six communities in Indiana competed for the title of Hoosier Star.

In a “first” for the Hoosier Star competition, Joseph Giuliani of La Porte won the Youth Division followed by his sister, Afyah Giuliani, the 2nd place winner, also of La Porte. In addition, Adult Division winner, Jarynn Sampson of South Bend, became the first former Youth Division winner to earn the top Adult Division award. Kim Kurtis of Valparaiso was the Adult Division’s 2nd place winner.

Lola White , of New Albany, was awarded the Joe Mellen Rising Star Award for her contribution to the Youth Division.

Alastair Willis , Music Director of the South Bend Symphony Orchestra, led the La Porte County Symphony Orchestra (LCSO) in his 4th Hoosier Star appearance.

The LCSO thanks Platinum Sponsors Duneland Media, Horizon Bank, NIPSCO/NiSource and Northwest Health for there support of Hoosier Star.

Auditions for the 17th Annual Hoosier Star will take place on Saturday and Sunday, March 19 & 20, 2022.