Earlier this week Liberty Township Volunteer Fire Department (Porter County) escorted a family home with their newborn twins who had only a 15 percent chance of survival.

After months spent in the hospital since April, Brandon and Megan Simpson embraced the welcoming of their twin girls, Riley and Hailey home by escort from Liberty Township Fire Department late Monday night to their home in Chesterton. Captain Brandon Simpson, who has been a volunteer firefighter for over 20 years continues to support operations at Liberty Fire and was joined by his extended family at Liberty. In April, the twins had a plan of their own and came into this world after only 22-weeks with only a 15 percent chance of surviving.

The Simpson family was escorted from Northwest Health by Liberty Township Fire Department and Chesterton Police Department for a safe welcoming home.