Grant Applications are now available for the Michigan City Community Enrichment Corporation’s 2022-2023 grant cycle which began Monday, September 20th at 9:00 am. The deadline for submitting the grants are Tuesday, November 30th at 11:59 pm CST.

Paper applications are no longer accepted. Online Grant Applications are available at www.mccec.com.

In March of this year, the Michigan City Community Enrichment Corporation awarded 40 grants totaling $639,206.00 to Michigan City Area charitable organizations. Of those 40 grants, 20 of them were for $10,000 or less. The Grant Applications totaled $1.128 million dollars. These

grants are very competitive. Since the Board’s inception in 1997, the Enrichment Corporation has awarded over $16,000,000 in assistance to charitable organizations that directly benefit people in the Michigan City area. The Washington Park Zoo has received over $2,000,000 from

the MCCEC since 1997. All applications must include evidence that the organization is recognized by the Internal Revenue Service as a 501(c)(3) charitable organization and that the services are performed within the boundaries of the Michigan City Area School District.

We require budgets for the past year (2020) and the current year thru the fall of 2021. Submitting timely and complete Quarterly Reports are required. Failure to do so may result in disqualifying future Grant requests. New information this year is requiring the percentage or actual dollars

anticipated to be spent during each quarter. We will disburse those funds at the start of the respective quarter. In other words, the entire amount of the Grant Funds will not be paid at the start of the grant cycle, April 1st.

The Enrichment Corporation is a public benefit corporation created on June 10, 1997 by agreement between the Blue Chip Casino and the City of Michigan City. The Enrichment Corporation is independent of Michigan City government and receives no funds out of Michigan City’s budget. According to the agreement, the Enrichment Corporation receives $750,000 per year from the Blue Chip Casino, of which $100,000 is paid annually to the Washington Park Zoo, and at least $100,000 is given annually to programs that benefit the children of Michigan City.

The Enrichment Corporation Board of Directors has nine members who serve three-year terms with no compensation. George Kazmierczak serves as the Board’s current President. The Enrichment Corporation bylaws state, “The utmost of impartiality, integrity and neutrality shall be required in distributing the corporation’s funds.” In addition to selecting grant recipients, the Enrichment Corporation Board is responsible for filing reports with the Indiana Gaming Commission and the Internal Revenue Service, ensuring grant awards are spent properly and countless other year-round duties.