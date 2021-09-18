The South Shore Line, in partnership with Indiana Operation Lifesaver, is once again participating in National Rail Safety Week this week. Their teams will continue to spread awareness of rail safety to the surrounding communities where they operate.

On Thursday, South Shore representatives will be present at Millennium Station throughout the morning commute, distributing educational materials about train and grade-crossing safety, answering any questions, and listening to commuters’ safety concerns. The blitzes are part of their ongoing efforts to raise awareness of the importance of safe behavior around their trains and tracks.

The rail safety programs include free presentations by authorized volunteers in schools, civic, and community organizations, as well as specialized training for law enforcement, professional drivers, and emergency first responders.

The South Shore Line says that in our increasingly distracted society, people often wear headphones and drivers talk or text behind the wheel, making their mission paramount in raising safety awareness. They provide the information they need to stay safe around railroad property and rights-of-way via their programs and by participating in national Rail Safety Week by conducting passenger station blitzes. Their programs and contact with riders provide valuable facts about trains, illustrate how drivers can safely navigate highway-rail grade crossings, and reinforce that it’s illegal and unsafe to ever walk on or use railroad tracks for recreation. The South Shore Line also says their successful partnerships with rail safety advocates in the railroad industry and at the state, federal and local levels work to reduce collisions through education, enforcement, and engineering advancements.

For a complete list of South Shore Line safety tips and guidelines, visit: https://www.mysouthshoreline.com/riders/safety.

For more information on Rail Safety Week, visit: https://oli.org/about-us/public-awareness-campaigns/rail-safety-week.