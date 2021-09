In Lake County, during the overnight hours of approximately 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21 to 5 a.m. Wednesday, three lanes of westbound I-80/94 will be closed for bridge painting between mile marker 4.9 and 3.0 (Kennedy Ave). Closures will start with one lane around 8 p.m., two lanes after 10 p.m. and three lanes after 3 a.m.

The schedule is weather dependent and subject to change.