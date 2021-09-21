With an urgent need for blood, the public is asked to donate at Versiti blood drives this month and next at Franciscan Health hospitals in Crown Point and Michigan City and Franciscan Health Fitness Centers in Schererville.

A blood drive at Franciscan Health Crown Point is scheduled from 8AM to 7PM on Thursday, Sept. 23. The location is Suite C and D in the Marion Education Center at the hospital, 1201 S. Main St.

Franciscan Health Fitness Centers, at 221 U.S. Highway 41 in Schererville, will host blood drives from 9AM to 1PM on Tuesday, Sept. 28, and from 3 to 7PM on Tuesday, Oct. 26.

Blood drives are also scheduled at Franciscan Health Michigan City, 3500 Franciscan Way, from 7AM to 1PM on Wednesday, Oct. 20, and 2 to 7PM on Thursday, Oct. 21. The location is the Blessed Maria Theresia Bonzel Community Room.

Donors must bring photo identification and masks are required. Donors should also eat a healthy meal and drink plenty of water before donating. Appointments are encouraged and can be scheduled by going online at versiti.org/IL or by calling 1-800-7TO-Give (1-800-786-4483) and choosing your preferred time. Walk-ins are also welcome as the schedule and social distancing allow.

Versiti Blood Center is the primary blood provider to Franciscan Health. Donations go to more than 70 hospitals in Indiana and Illinois.