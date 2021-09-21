Faculty members from Purdue University Northwest (PNW) will present a series of interdisciplinary lectures and discussions this fall on critical race theory, racism and teaching evaluations, ethics of protest, and who is hurt by racism.

In its second year, the successful free, educational series, “Race, Racism, Anti-racism,” will feature four lectures presented by PNW faculty members from the College of Humanities, Education, and Social Sciences. Karen Bishop-Morris, associate professor of English at PNW, will act as moderator for the series.

This series fosters dialogue to contribute to the deeper understanding of race, racism and race relations within the United States and throughout the world. Deepa Majumdar, professor of Philosophy at PNW, organized last year’s lecture series in response to the protests and demonstrations being held across the country. This fall she and fellow faculty members are looking to continue the conversation with a focus on framing racism within a larger picture.

“The series of lectures this fall will focus more on the ideas underlying anti-racism and the impact of racism,” said Majumdar. “This year’s presentations and discussions will help the audience understand their reactions to racism in a deeper way.”

Bishop-Morris believes that hosting a series of lectures and discussions on race is indicative of PNW’s roots and mission. “We have a duty to be accountable to our students and also the communities we serve,” stated Bishop-Morris. “I believe creating spaces for these types of uncomfortable discussions helps us build a world that is more inclusive and tolerant.”

She added that it is important to keep the conversation going and encourage reflection, camaraderie, collaboration, sensitivity and accountability to inspire change.

The September and October lectures will be hybrid events, with both in-person and virtual viewing options. The two events in November will be virtual viewing only.

All events are free and open to the public. Registration is encouraged. Full details can be found at pnw.edu/anti-racism.

Fall 2021 lecture series events:

The Origins and Future of Critical Race Theory with Lee B. Artz, professor of Media Studies and director of the Center for Global Studies at PNW, and Patrick Anderson, assistant professor of Philosophy at Central State University and contributor: Mint Press News and Black Agenda Report, 12:30 p.m. – 1:45 p.m. Tuesday, September 28

Implications of Race and Racism in Student Evaluations of Teaching: The Hate U Give with LaVada U. Taylor, associate professor of Education at PNW, 12:30 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 20

Princes of Peace and Ethics of Protest: Gandhi, King, Dalai Lama, Mandela with Deepa Majumdar, professor of Philosophy at PNW, and Karen B. Morris, associate professor of English at PNW, 12:30 p.m. – 1:45 p.m. Tuesday, November 2

“Who is hurt by racism? You might be surprised to find out…” with Alan Spector, professor of Sociology and director of the Center for Global Studies at PNW, 12:30 p.m. – 1:45 p.m. Tuesday, November 30