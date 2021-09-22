The La Porte County Health Department (LPCHD) has received confirmation from the Indiana State Department of Health that a pool of mosquitoes submitted for testing has tested positive for West Nile Virus. This is the first positive identification of West Nile Virus in La Porte County this year.

The La Porte County Health Department stated the following, “The species most likely to transmit the virus are those that prefer to breed in containers therefore it is important to prevent the breeding of mosquitoes that may potentially carry viruses. Avoid leaving standing water in yards and around homes. Clean birdbaths and wading pools weekly, clean clogged gutters, empty flower pots of standing water twice weekly, get rid of old tires, and keep buckets, jars, and other containers turned upside down.

Many of the mosquitoes that carry the West Nile virus are especially likely to bite around dusk and dawn. If you are outdoors around these times of the day, it is important to apply repellent. In many parts of the country, there are mosquitoes that also bite during the day, and these mosquitoes have also been found to carry the West Nile virus. The safest decision is to apply repellent whenever you are outdoors.”

The health department also gave additional tips: