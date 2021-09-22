NiSource, one of the largest fully-regulated utility companies in the United States, announced the launch of the Columbia Gas and NIPSCO mobile apps by its operating companies. The apps are now available in both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

The mobile apps closely mirror the functionality available on the respective operating company customer-focused websites, including bill payment, managing enrollments (e.g., Paperless Billing, AutoPay and Budget Plans), examining usage, reporting an electric outage (NIPSCO only) and viewing bill history. The mobile apps also include the newly released start, stop and move service feature.

Jennifer Montague, senior vice president and chief customer officer at NiSource says the apps offer another channel for customers to conveniently pay their bill and handle routine transactions.

Recently, NiSource’s operating companies launched stop, start and move service on the customer websites. Previously, customers had to call customer service to stop, start or move service and now have the ability to request these services on the website or via the mobile apps. NiSource also recently elevated promotion of paperless billing, encouraging customers to view their bills online anywhere, anytime.

In early 2022, NiSource plans to implement other new digital initiatives, including the launch of Chatbot virtual assistant, as well as a Live Chat feature, where customers can interact virtually with customer support team members. To learn more about the NiSource mobile apps, visit their website.