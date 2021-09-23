A Lakeshore Flood Warning remains in effect until 7 p.m. Thursday for Porter and Lake Counties. A Lakeshore Flood Warning is also in effect for La Porte County until 3 p.m.

A Beach Hazards Statement remains in effect through late Thursday night for La Porte, Porter and Lake counties.

In Porter and Lake Counties, large and battering waves of 12 to 16 feet are expected tonight into Thursday. Waves of this magnitude, combined with above average lake levels will result in potentially significant shoreline erosion, extremely dangerous conditions near the lakefront, as well as lakeshore flooding. Flooding of low lying roads and property along the lakeshore and inundation of Whiting Lakefront Park are likely. Swimming conditions will be life threatening. If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. The National Weather Service says to remain out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions and do not venture out onto piers, jetties, breakwalls, or other shoreline structures.

In La Porte County, significant beach erosion and lakeshore flooding is expected. For the Beach Hazards Statement, high wave action, strong currents, and dangerous swimming conditions expected. Piers will be heavily swamped by waves. North winds to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Wave heights will be 10 to 14 feet. Significant erosion of beaches and dunes, inundation of low-lying areas along the lakeshore and in river mouths, and road closures are possible. Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers. Strong winds and high waves will continue to produce hazardous conditions on piers, breakwaters and unprotected shoreline so caution is still advised until the winds and waves subside. Winds and waves of this magnitude produce moderate to severe beach erosion. The National Weather Service says to remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions and to not venture out on piers.