Trail Creek Family Fun Day is taking place this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Hansen Park, 100 E. St. in Michigan City.

Family Fun Day gives you a chance to canoe in a 25-foot Voyageur canoe and learn about Trail Creek. Attendees can experience other fun activities, such as fish art printing and investigating the bugs and fish that live in Trail Creek.

The Trail Creek Watershed Partnership is a group of local citizens, elected officials, agency and non-profit staff working together to protect and improve Trail Creek. Learn more on their Facebook page.