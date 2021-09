The annual La Porte Fire Department Open House will be Saturday Oct. 2 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This gives the public the chance to get to know the firefighters.

The fire department encourages attendees to bring the kids and check out Station 1 located at 809 W. 18th St.

Those attending will get a free lunch, tour the station, check out the EDITH House and watch an extrication demonstration by the firefighters. No RSVP is necessary.