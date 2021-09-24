To accommodate passengers attending the Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin football game at 11 a.m. CT Saturday at Soldier Field, the South Shore Line plans to stop select trains at Metra’s 18th Street Station, which connects passengers directly to the Soldier Field entrance via a pedestrian walkway. As 18th Street Station is not a regularly scheduled stop, SSL passengers utilizing 18th St. for this game should purchase tickets for Museum Campus/11th Street.

Train seating will be on a first-come, first-served basis. Passengers are encouraged to arrive early at boarding stations. As a reminder, masks are required in all SSL stations and trains per federal mandate until Jan. 18, 2022.

Visit the South Shore Line website for additional information on this service.