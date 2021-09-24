Last night a group of about 50 people gathered at the Michiana Humane Society to recognize Remember Me Thursday. And an amazing thing happened.

Remember Me Thursday can be an incredibly moving event for people who have recently lost a beloved pet.

Some people have attended each of the eight years, bringing back memories of all they’ve loved.

