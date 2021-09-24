Last night a group of about 50 people gathered at the Michiana Humane Society to recognize Remember Me Thursday. And an amazing thing happened.
A rainbow appeared stretching horizon to horizon above the shelter. The Rainbow Bridge? It’s a real thing.
Remember Me Thursday can be an incredibly moving event for people who have recently lost a beloved pet.
Some people have attended each of the eight years, bringing back memories of all they’ve loved.
As the sun set on over 400 luminarias, each dedicated to a pet or shelter animal that has left us, they stood in respectful silence, remembering all that our pets bring to our lives — love, entertainment, companionship. Some tears were shed, and smiles shared.