For this week’s “Felon Friday” post on their Facebook page, the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office is seeking 38-year-old John R. Skomac Jr., aka JR. who is wanted for two counts of Burglary, each count a Level 5 Felony.

If you know the whereabouts of Skomac, you are encouraged to provide your anonymous tips to Sergeant Brett Swanson of the Fugitive Apprehension Street Team (FAST). Sergeant Swanson can be reached by texting or calling (219) 363-9623.