Horizon Bank is pleased to announce the recent donation of $3,000 to Samaritan Counseling Centers, Inc., a non-profit organization that has faithfully provided personalized mental healthcare to individuals across the community for four decades.

Samaritan Counseling Centers’ team of a dozen therapists work with patients who are facing a wide range of personal mental health challenges, including anxiety, depression, grief, addiction, and more. The Center provides the full spectrum of mental health services to patients, including anxiety therapy, family therapy, child therapy, depression therapy, psychotherapy, and interventions.

“The services that Samaritan Counseling Centers provides its patients, many of whom are in extremely dire situations with a limited ability to pay for the cost of quality mental healthcare, are truly invaluable,” said Steve Kring, Regional President for Northwest Indiana. “We are proud to do our part to ensure the Center can continue doing this important work and offering these services to individuals across our community.”

About Samaritan Counseling Centers, Inc.

Samaritan Counseling Centers, Inc. has serviced Northwest Indiana since 1981, and continues to assist individuals and families with counseling tailored to their individual challenges and needs. They turn no person away and often receive frantic calls for services. The Center addresses not only the addict, but also the abuser and the victim.

Learn more at www.samaritancounselingmc.org