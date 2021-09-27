The Food Bank of Northern Indiana will have several upcoming mobile food distributions in LaPorte County.

The following is a list of upcoming distributions:

Tuesday, October 12, 2021

10 a.m. – Noon CT

WHERE: First Church of God, 2020 E. Lincolnway, LaPorte, IN 46350

*This distribution is provided by Morgan Stanley Move for Meals and will serve up to 300 households.

Wednesday, October 13, 2021

3 p.m. – 5 p.m. CT

WHERE: HealthLinc, 710 Franklin Street #200, Michigan City, IN 46360

*This distribution is provided by HealthLinc and will serve up to 200 households.

Monday, October 18, 2021

10 a.m. – Noon CT

WHERE: Marquette Mall, 201 W. U.S. 20 (outside of J.C. Penney), Michigan City, IN 46360

*This distribution is provided through COVID-19 response funding through United Way of LaPorte County and will serve up to 300 households.