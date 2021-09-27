Individuals interested in a career as an Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) need look no further than a new class in Valparaiso. Northwest Health Emergency Medical Services will be hosting an EMT-Basic Course from November 8, 2021 to April 13, 2022.

The class will be held in Valparaiso every Monday and Wednesday evening starting November 8, from 6:00 pm to 9:30 pm. Graduates will receive their National Certification EMT-Basic and be eligible for hire as an EMT, where they can make a positive impact in their community. The cost of the course is $1,000 and payment plans are available.

To register or learn more call Northwest Health Emergency Medical Services at 219-464-9663.