Northwest Health is welcoming two new primary care physicians. Asma Aziz, M.D., family medicine, and Sarah Polistico, M.D., pediatrics, have joined Northwest Medical Group and are caring for patients at offices in La Porte.

Dr. Aziz is board-certified by the American Board of Family Medicine. She completed a family medicine residency at Henry Ford Allegiance Health in Jackson, Michigan. Her areas of interest include preventive medicine, women’s health, chronic disease management, diabetes, hypertension, geriatric medicine, pediatrics, and wellness and lifestyle management.

Dr. Polistico completed her pediatric residency at both Makati Medical Center in Manila, Philippines and St. Barnabas Hospital in Bronx, New York. Her areas of interest include childhood growth and development, age appropriate screenings, childhood fitness and nutrition, and prevention, early detection and management of pediatric illness.

Dr. Aziz is caring for patients at Northwest Medical Group – Primary Care, 401 NewPorte Blvd. in La Porte. To schedule an appointment with Dr. Aziz call 219-326-1775.

Dr. Polistico is located at Northwest Medical Group – Pediatric Care, 1509 State Street in La Porte. To schedule an appointment with Dr. Polistico call 219-324-3431.

Learn more about the Northwest Medical Group at NWMedicalGroup.com.