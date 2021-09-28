The 2021 Stuff A Bus effort secured great results for the MC Salvation Army food pantry. Resulting in 9,480 pounds of donated non-perishable food/hygiene items, 519 meat vouchers (valued at $5 each), and $309.10 in cash donations.

In spite of a few lingering obstacles from the continued COVID-19 pandemic, Saturday’s STUFF A BUS event was a success, according to Dorene Martinson, Marketing Director for First Trust Credit Union. First Trust has the lead role of organizing this event every year, and this year was a huge comeback year compared to last year’s event. “I’m pleased with the results we achieved this year, especially with the number of pre-packaged bags and meat vouchers purchased,” Martinson said.

“The community really showed up this year to bring in 9,480 lbs. of food collected compared to last year’s 704 lbs.” The Salvation Army, Al’s Supermarkets, Michigan City Area School Corporation, WIMS Radio, and First Trust Credit Union once again joined forces to hold the annual STUFF-A-BUS food drive on Saturday, September 25th to stock the food pantry shelves of the Salvation Army of Michigan City. This year’s efforts marked the 18th year of the community coming together to help those in need. A big thanks goes out to the community once again for working together to make this a successful event for the Salvation Army. Volunteers from the Salvation Army, Williams (Dedicated) Trucking Company, and First Trust Credit Union joined Al’s employees encouraging grocery shoppers to purchase $6 grocery bags and/or $5 meat vouchers for families in need. These groceries were loaded in a school bus, at each Al’s location, that was provided by the Michigan City Area Schools. Captain Ed’s, Animal Wellness Clinic, Life Care Center of Michigan City, and Williams Dedicated of Michigan City all rose to the occasion with generous grocery and monetary donations that will assist in purchasing additional food/hygiene items. Live radio remotes with WIMS AM 1420 radio celebrities added to the overall excitement of the day. Jenilee Haynes Peterson, Development Director for the Salvation Army, stated, “We are so grateful to our community and partners for Stuffing the Bus and filling our pantry!”

If you are a family in need and would benefit from the assistance available from the Salvation Army, you can call (219) 874-6885, or e-mail Majors Dale or Becky Simmons, head Administrators/Pastors, at: Dale.Simmons@usc.salvationarmy.org or Rebecca. Simmons@usc.salvationarmy.org