Indiana State Police Lowell Troopers were involved in three vehicle pursuits in just 5 hours Monday. The first took place in Hammond just after 1:00 p.m., when a member of the All Crimes Policing Team attempted to stop a Ford Fusion for several traffic violations. The pursuit was terminated around Parrish and 165th Street when the officers lost sight of the vehicle. A search of the area resulted in officers locating the vehicle parked in a nearby apartment complex. The vehicle was impounded. The investigation is ongoing.

The second pursuit took place in Michigan City at around 5:12 p.m. Troopers received information of a vehicle entering Indiana from Michigan that had been involved in several thefts. Troopers located the suspect vehicle parked in front of Sally Beauty Supply near U.S. 421 and U.S. 20. The suspects exited the store, got into their vehicle and fled to Franklin Street at a high rate of speed. Troopers, along with officers from the Michigan City Police Department, attempted to catch up to the vehicle. The suspect disregarded a red light at the intersection of Franklin St. and C.R. 400 N., striking a pickup truck. The driver of the pickup was uninjured; however, both occupants of the suspect vehicle were transported for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The two individuals are suspects in a multi-state theft ring being investigated by the Downers Grove Police Department. The investigation is ongoing in this case as well.

The third pursuit took place at around 6:00 p.m. Troopers received information of an aggravated carjacking that took place in Chicago and was entering Indiana on I-80/94. Officers found the vehicle at a gas station located at Guthrie and Cline Ave. in East Chicago. A pursuit was initiated by ISP and the East Chicago Police Department. The pursuit continued north on Cline to the Indiana Toll Road where the suspects fled west to Chicago. Troopers terminated the pursuit prior to entering Illinois.

State Police say that pursuits are a dangerous activity that the Indiana State Police does not take lightly. Each pursuit is constantly being evaluated by a supervisor in order to determine if/when the pursuit should be terminated.