This Saturday on the South Shore Line, South Bend Transpo will offer free shuttle bus service between the South Bend International Airport and Notre Dame Stadium for select trains. Eastbound Train 503 arrives at the South Bend Airport at 12:10 p.m. ET. Passengers may then board a Transpo shuttle, which will drop off near the Eck Visitors Center/Bookstore on campus. Westbound trains depart South Bend at 5:45 p.m. ET (Tr 508) and at 10:16 p.m. ET (Tr 510). Transpo will stage at the drop-off location on campus and leave at 8:30 p.m. ET to meet Tr 510.

For the Bears game on Sunday, the following trains will make 18th St. Station stops, which connects passengers directly to the Soldier Field entrance: WB Tr 502 (18th St. arrival 9:07 a.m.); Tr 504 (18th St. arrival 10:10 a.m.); and Tr 606 (18th St. arrival 11:04 a.m.). For the return, EB Tr 507 (departs 18th St. @ 4:49 p.m., and Tr 509 (departs 18th St. at 6:28 p.m.).