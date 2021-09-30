Summer’s end brought community recognition to the heart of Indiana as Pastor Dennis Meyer and Outreach Director Carey Garwood of Bethany Lutheran Church were honored with Good Scout Awards from the local LaSalle Council, Boy Scouts of America

In a ceremony hosted at the church on August 20, local Scouts and volunteers joined together to celebrate the impact Meyer and Garwood have had on local Scouting programs. The legacy of Bethany Lutheran Church’s involvement in Scouting was also commended. Decades ago, church leadership was majorly involved in the fundraising of Camp Topenebee, a local BSA camp that still serves youth with camping programs to this day. In present day, Bethany Lutheran Church charters Cub Scout Pack 215, which serves both male and female Scouts and their families.

A team from Michigan City’s Apex Filling Systems helped organize the event. Led by Alicia Cannon, Apex CEO, and Darren Allie, Apex vice president of operations, the organizing committee wanted to honor community leaders that northwestern Indiana could not do without. Cannon and Allie were proud to present the awards to Meyer and Garwood in front of family, church members and the Scouts they serve. LaSalle Council CEO and Scout Executive John Cary attended the event and thanked Meyer and Garwood for the service of their community.

“One does not need to be or have been a member of the Boy Scouts of America to receive this award, as the recipients are selected by the local Scouting volunteer community,” Cary said. “We want to instill good values in our youth, and our volunteers felt it was right to recognize the leaders of Bethany Lutheran Church for being excellent role models.”