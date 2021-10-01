Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb renewed the state’s public health emergency declaration on Thursday. This is the 19th renewal of the COVID-19 public health emergency.

The executive order mentions that “the virus remains a threat to the health, safety and welfare of all residents of Indiana such that emergency conditions continue to exist, and efforts are needed to continue to address, control and reduce the threat posed by COVID-19.”

The full executive order can be found on the State of Indiana executive orders page.