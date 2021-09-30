The Indiana State Department of health updated their weekly COVID county advisory level map on Wednesday. Lake County has moved down from an orange level with a score of 2 to a yellow level with a score of 1.5. Porter County has moved up from an orange level with a score of 2 to orange with a score of 2.5. La Porte and Jasper counties have moved down from an orange level with a score of 2.5 to orange with a score of 2. Starke County has moved up from an orange level with a score of 2.5 to a red level with a score of 3. St. Joseph County remains at an orange level with a score of 2. Newton County remains red with a score of 3.