Northwest Health is welcoming Stella Kyung, M.D., cardiologist and Dr. Owen Young, M.D., colorectal surgeon and general surgeon to Northwest Medical Group. Both physicians are based in the Medical Plaza on the Northwest Health – Porter campus in Valparaiso.

Dr. Kyung is board-certified in cardiovascular medicine and completed two advanced fellowships after attending Medical School in New York. She completed a fellowship in cardiovascular disease at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago and a fellowship in advanced cardiovascular imaging at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, Illinois. Some of her interests include cardiac MRI, Cardiac CT imaging, preventive cardiology, heart failure, heart valve disease, cardiac arrhythmias, cardio-oncology, and women’s heart health. Dr. Kyung is caring for patients at the Northwest Medical Group – Cardiology offices in Valparaiso and Portage. To schedule an appointment with Dr. Kyung call 219-983-6300.

Dr. Young is board-certified by the American Board of Colon and Rectal Surgery and the American Board of Surgery. He attended medical school at the University of Rochester in New York. He completed his surgery residency at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle, Washington and then a colon and rectal surgery fellowship at Stroger Hospital of Cook County/University of Chicago in Chicago. He performs both minimally invasive and traditional surgery and his areas of interest include surgery to treat all diseases of the colon and rectum including cancer and ulcerative colitis as well as all forms of general surgery. Dr. Young is located at Northwest Medical Group – General Surgery in Valparaiso. To schedule an appointment with Dr. Young call 219-983-6240.