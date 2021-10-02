Michigan City Police are investigating the robbery of a bank and attempted robbery of a bank. The incidents occurred two days apart.

On Wednesday Sept. 29, at around 1:50pm, Michigan City Police were dispatched to a bank alarm at Members Advantage Credit Union, located at 3064 Ohio St. Officers immediately spoke to witnesses involved.

A preliminary investigation indicated that the suspect entered the bank and requested money. The suspect left prior to obtaining any US Currency from employees. Officers canvassed the area and determined that the suspect had fled north on foot towards St. John Road, but were unable to locate the suspect.

On Thursday Sept. 30, at around 10:30am, Michigan City Police were dispatched to a bank alarm at Horizon Bank located at 515 Franklin St. Officers immediately spoke to witnesses involved.

Officers obtained witness statements and indicated that the suspect had received an undisclosed amount of U.S. currency and fled on foot prior to officers’ arrival. Officers canvassed the area and determined that the suspect had been picked up in a vehicle and left the area.

Police said on Friday that at this time, it is unknown if both incidents are related.

Detectives continue to interview witnesses, attempt to identify any suspect(s), search for video surveillance in the area and process evidence that was collected.

The Michigan City Police Department would ask anyone who may have witnessed this incident, has any additional information, or has video surveillance / cell phone video of this incident, to contact Lieutenant Anna Painter at (219) 874-3221; Extension 1077 or email at apainter@emichigancity.com.

The Michigan City Police Department would also like to remind the public that you can contact them via Facebook Messenger, through their crime tip hotline number of 219-873-1488, or you can also call the WeTip Hotline for General Crime (800) 78-CRIME and possibly receive a reward upon an arrest and conviction. All WeTip call information is sent directly to the LaPorte County Prosecutor’s Office. You can always request to remain anonymous.