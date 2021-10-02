Art Barn School of Art, located in the Valparaiso area, is partnering with Opportunity Enterprises (OE), whose organization is well established in the community for providing programs that serve adults with disabilities. The specialized art education program brings OE clients to Art Barn for weekly art education programs.

OE offers five different educational curriculum-based programs for small groups of 4-10 people with a variety of educational modules including art, music, technology, cooking, science, reading, exercise, and opportunities to be social with friends. Art Barn provides art instruction for one of these modules.

The course includes individual and group projects and is focused on the art process—rather than product—as a way of putting a spotlight on each individual’s unique strengths and abilities. Art Barn says the program allows participants to express their creativity by providing visual and sensory stimulation, improving functional skills, and instilling pride.

The culmination of this program is an exhibition of work featuring OE student work. The 4-week exhibition now through 30 will celebrate OE student accomplishments and show how they have used materials in the projects to express their own individual perspectives. A public reception for the clients and families as well as sponsoring organizations and supporters will be held Oct. 15, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Food and refreshments will be served and there will be a cash bar. Masks are required for all individuals indoors regardless of vaccination status.